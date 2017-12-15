Still need health care? Covered California deadline extended

More Videos 1:08 How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters Pause 0:38 Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter can't stop kissing each other 2:03 Friend wants 'more than a headstone for Chris' 0:30 Watch Placer sheriff K-9 King take a look around North Lake Tahoe High School 1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 0:56 Take a look inside The Prickly Pear, Oak Park's new succulent nursery 2:50 Meet the man on trial for promising U.S. citizenship to hundreds of undocumented immigrants if he helped them get adopted 0:27 Meet Ducky, the Sac SPCA's puppy with 'swimmer syndrome' 0:34 'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look at Sacramento artist David Garibaldi's new mural Local artist and performance painter David Garibaldi paints a 10x25-foot mural on the wall of the La Familia Counseling Center as part of a Covered California outreach campaign on Monday, Nov. 6. Local artist and performance painter David Garibaldi paints a 10x25-foot mural on the wall of the La Familia Counseling Center as part of a Covered California outreach campaign on Monday, Nov. 6. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

