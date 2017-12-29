Sacramento approves dispensaries for retail pot sales

City officials this week granted permits to seven Sacramento dispensaries that hope to sell recreational marijuana, but the capital may still not have any retail weed available for sale on New Year’s Day.

That’s because the dispensaries also need state approval to start selling to adults 21 and over. The new year kicks off the start of legalized recreational weed in California, after two decades of state-approved medical marijuana.

As of late Friday afternoon, no Sacramento dispensaries had received state approval to sell recreational weed. Regulators at the state Bureau of Cannabis Control will be working through the weekend processing applications, and some Sacramento locations could receive approval before Jan. 1, said spokesman Alex Traverso.

“We just received the city’s list today and still have hundreds of other pending applications,” he said. “I will say there’s a strong chance there will be at least one adult use retail location operating in Sacramento on January 1.”

Voters approved legalized marijuana in November 2016, with a planned start date of New Year’s Day 2018 for retail sales. The process of permitting businesses has been complicated as the state and the city of Sacramento only approved regulations last month.

Sacramento pot czar Joe Devlin said the permitting process was also held up because most dispensaries didn’t turn in applications until the last couple of weeks. He has received applications from 23 of the city’s 30 medical marijuana dispensaries wanting to sell retail weed.

The dispensaries receiving retail permits from the city so far are: