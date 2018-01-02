Why Walmarts in California couldn’t sell ammo for more than a day

More Videos

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Pause
Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

How to make your New Year's resolution stick 0:28

How to make your New Year's resolution stick

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:54

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals 1:02

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews 1:12

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

  • Five things to know about California's gun laws in 2018

    California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years.

California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years. Ryan Sabalow and Alexa Ard
California’s more than 6 million gun owners are going to see new restrictions in 2018 stemming from sweeping regulations lawmakers and voters have approved over the past two years. Ryan Sabalow and Alexa Ard

Local

Why Walmarts in California couldn’t sell ammo for more than a day

By Ryan Sabalow And Dale Kasler

rsabalow@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 04:00 PM

Walmart stores in Sacramento County and across California will soon resume selling ammunition after having their ability to do so temporarily blocked because state officials didn’t issue a permit on time.

Beginning Jan. 1, all of California’s ammunition vendors are required to have a permit from the state under a spate of new gun laws approved in 2016. Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia said an administrative delay at the state forced Walmart to temporarily halt sales at the 131 Walmarts in California that sell ammunition.

The state Department of Justice is in charge of issuing the ammunition vendor licenses. Garcia said Walmart received its licenses midafternoon Tuesday and is “in the process of making them available to our stores so that they can resume normal sales as quickly as possible.”

The delays affected only retailers that sell ammunition but not firearms. Major ammunition retailers that also sell firearms, including Big 5 Sporting Goods and Bass Pro Shops, said they weren’t affected by the processing delay. Walmart doesn’t sell firearms at its California stores.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ammunition regulations were approved Tuesday, and the Department of Justice has processed vendors’ applications and issued licenses, said Jennifer Molina, a spokeswoman for the department.

Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Pause
Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

How to make your New Year's resolution stick 0:28

How to make your New Year's resolution stick

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go 1:54

See where the proposed Delta tunnels would go

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals 1:02

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews 1:12

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

  • How to prevent a home fire in the winter

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video