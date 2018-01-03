In-N-Out Burger has started serving hot chocolate at all its locations – the chain’s first menu change in 15 years.
In-N-Out adds first new menu item in more than a decade

By Benjy Egel And Gabby Ferreira

begel@sacbee.com

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 03, 2018 01:04 PM

Loco for hot cocoa? In-N-Out Burger’s freshest menu item is sure to please.

The Irvine-based fast food chain began offering hot chocolate alongside a pack of mini marshmallows at all 328 locations on Jan. 1, two corporate employees confirmed Wednesday. And it’s no seasonal offering – eight-ounce cups of cocoa will be available year-round for $1.60 apiece, while 16-ounce cups are $2.45.

In-N-Out’s menu has thrived in its simplicity since opening in 1948. Burgers, fries and shakes – that’s about it, at least without diving into the secret menu. They’ll leave concoctions like Flamin’ Hot Mac N’ Cheetos to Burger King and other competitors.

That’s what makes Wednesday’s announcement cocoa-nuts. The last menu addition – lemonade – came 15 years ago, according to the Orange County Register.

Some Southern California restaurants rolled out the drink as early as Dec. 18, as seen in customers’ social media posts.

The announcement comes just over a month after In-N-Out announced it would open a production center and up to 50 restaurants in Colorado. In-N-Out’s definitive white-and-red decor can be seen in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah and Oregon.

Could this hot item mean expansion to other cold-weather states is on the horizon?

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

