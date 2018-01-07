Storm expected to bring heavy rain and snow to Northern California

Commuters and mountain travelers should prepare for hazardous road conditions Monday as a storm moves in, according to the National Weather Service.
A trough of low pressure from the Northwest will settle over the valley Monday, bringing a storm system that will drop inches of rain and snow, said Cory Mueller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Rain will start in the Sacramento area around 5 a.m. and continue throughout the day, with temperatures staying in the mid 50’s. Wind gusts will pick up Monday evening and are expected to get as high as 35 miles per hour.
“Commuters’ routes will likely be pretty slow tomorrow morning and evening because of the rain,” Mueller said.
Never miss a local story.
The rainfall is expected to total between 1 and 2 inches.
More rain is expected in the Sierra Nevada region, with rainfall of 3 to 4 inches expected. Areas above 7,000 feet will get a few feet of snow, Mueller said.
After another dry day tomorrow, a stronger winter storm expected to impact #NorCal Monday - Tuesday. Prepare now for hazardous mountain travel! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fX91OcNRhh— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 7, 2018
Starting Tuesday at 4 a.m., the National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for Interstate 80 over Donner Pass and Interstate 50 over Echo Summit because of higher than usual snow levels. Travelers should be wary of slippery roads, gusty winds and low visibility, the advisory says.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
Comments