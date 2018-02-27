Stockton woman's body found in deep-water channel near I-5

The body woman knocked into a Stockton deep-water channel Saturday night after stopping to help a stranded motorist has been located..
The California Highway Patrol reported that San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office boat crews found the body of 26-year-old Doris Wilson in the deep-water channel under an Interestate 5 bridge at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday.
Wilson, a Stockton resident, and her boyfriend had stopped to aid a 20-year-old French Camp man who was southbound in I-5 north of Weber Avenue about 11:10 p.m. when another car cut him off. He swerved to the right and lost control of his Honda, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The Honda came to rest in the far left lane facing east.
Wilson, the mother of two children, and her boyfriend pulled over to help the Honda driver, who was standing on the center median.
A Chevrolet driven by a 35-year-old woman from Stockton then came speeding down the left lane and crashed into the Honda. CHP officers believe either the Chevrolet or the Honda hit Wilson and her boyfriend. They believe Wilson was thrown over the rail of the highway bridge into the deep channel.
Crews had searched for Wilson for three days.
Her boyfriend was hospitalized with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
