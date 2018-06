A Sacramento judge Friday ordered arrest and search warrant information in the East Area Rapist/Golden State Killer case unsealed after weeks of arguments between attorneys over how the release would impact the trial of suspect Joseph James DeAngelo.

Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet issued his order Friday afternoon, leading to the release of 171 pages of documents with redactions. Read them here:

Search warrant Redacted by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet:

Arrest warrant

