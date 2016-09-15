Suspect in fatal La Riviera shooting hoped to serve on City Council

The man suspected of shooting his 26-year-old roommate in the head Wednesday night in the La Riviera neighborhood ran unsuccessfully for Rancho Cordova City Council in 2014.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department identified James Feci, 35, as the suspect arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead at the 9500 block of Linda Rio Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
In a Facebook page titled “James Feci: Patriot, Veteran, & Champion of the Constitution,” Feci describes himself as a father of four children and a veteran with a back condition that caused him constant pain. He worked as an aerospace maintenance technician in the Air Force before he was honorably discharged, he wrote in a post.
His cover photo is the Gadsden flag, which features the words “Don’t Tread on Me” and a coiled snake. The flag is known as a symbol supporting libertarianism and the American Tea Party. Recent posts on the page support gun rights.
During the election, Feci ran on a platform that promised to uphold the Constitution and said he did not support big government, according to the page.
“We should never sacrifice liberty for safety, and I will always vote in favor of the Constitution if elected,” Feci wrote in the post.
Feci and the man who was shot Wednesday night lived together at the residence a few blocks south of the American River, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. An argument and physical altercation between the victim and Feci preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
The identity of the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene, has not been released and is pending notification of his family by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
In his run for a council seat, Feci opposed a city sales tax hike of a half-cent to pay for a variety of services, including increased police presence and clearing blight on Folsom Boulevard, according to an October 2014 article by The Sacramento Bee.
Public records show Feci is a registered Democrat. He faced misdemeanor charges for trespassing and vandalism in 2010, though the charges were later dismissed, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.
Feci was being held Thursday at the Sacramento County Main Jail with bail set at $140,000, on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm. His court date is scheduled for Sept. 19.
