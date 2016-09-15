Former Roseville restaurateur arrested for child porn possession, distribution

The former owner of an upscale Roseville eatery was taken into custody for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography, according to the Roseville Police Department.
Harwinder Bisla, 51, was being held Thursday at the Placer County jail on $500,000 bond, police said. The Roseville resident was arrested Wednesday.
The California secretary of state lists Bisla as the owner of Bisla Restaurants Inc., located at the site of the former ASR Restaurant & Lounge in Roseville. The business closed in July, according to a notice posted on the restaurant’s website.
Authorities were tipped off on Sept. 13 by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about a man possibly distributing child pornography. An investigation by detectives lead police to collect enough evidence to arrest Bisla on Tuesday.
A Sacramento Bee article on Bisla in August 2014 said he was one of the original builders of Bisla’s sports bar, located on Folsom Boulevard near Sacramento State. The restaurant closed in 2013, according to the article.
Bisla said in the story that he invested $3 million to build the upscale ASR Restaurant & Lounge in an attempt to make a comeback. It was also reported that Bisla graduated from Fresno State with a finance degree, and had dabbled in the restaurant business and the nightclub trade before moving to Roseville in 1998 to be closer to his wife’s family.
He continued to pursue other business interests after moving to Roseville, including food franchising, video imports, gas stations and real estate development.
Bisla’s current job did not involve working with minors, according to police, but detectives are concerned there may be additional underage victims Bisla may have been in contact with through social media.
Authorities encourage anyone concerned that their child might have been in contact with Bisla to email Detective Ganguet at PGanguet@roseville.ca.us.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
