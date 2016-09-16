Crime - Sacto 911

September 16, 2016 10:23 AM

No charges against Ami Bera, says U. S. Justice Dept

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Denny Walsh

dwalsh@sacbee.com

The U. S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has concluded its investigation of contributions to the campaign committee of Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove.

The only charges to that resulted from the investigation were election fraud charges against Bera's father, Babulal Bera, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

"No other charges will be sought in this matter," the department said in its announcement. "The United States will not comment further on this matter."

Babulal Bera was sentenced in August in Sacramento federal court for election fraud in connection with his son’s campaigns in 2010 and 2012.

He was also fined $100,000 and ordered to serve three years under the supervision of federal probation authorities upon his release from prison.

Ami Bera is in a heated campaign against Republican challenger Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.

Denny Walsh: 916-321-1189

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Firefighters attack afternoon blaze scorching American River Parkway

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos