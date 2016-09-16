No charges against Ami Bera, says U. S. Justice Dept

The U. S. Justice Department announced Friday that it has concluded its investigation of contributions to the campaign committee of Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove.
The only charges to that resulted from the investigation were election fraud charges against Bera's father, Babulal Bera, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.
"No other charges will be sought in this matter," the department said in its announcement. "The United States will not comment further on this matter."
Babulal Bera was sentenced in August in Sacramento federal court for election fraud in connection with his son’s campaigns in 2010 and 2012.
He was also fined $100,000 and ordered to serve three years under the supervision of federal probation authorities upon his release from prison.
Ami Bera is in a heated campaign against Republican challenger Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones.
Denny Walsh: 916-321-1189
Comments