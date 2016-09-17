Sheriff’s Department investigates homicide in Sacramento

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports that a man died after a shooting Saturday evening on 44th Street, just south of 14th Avenue.
Sgt. Tony Turnbull said the shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 44th Street in Sacramento. Turnbull said a man in his late 20s to early 30s drove up to a residence, exited the passenger side and approached the victim with a gun in his hand.
“He fired several shots and fled the scene,” Turnbull said. “There is no motive at this time and there is no indication that it is gang-related.”
Turnbull said Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea
