September 17, 2016 9:06 PM

Sheriff’s Department investigates homicide in Sacramento

By Jessica Hice

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports that a man died after a shooting Saturday evening on 44th Street, just south of 14th Avenue.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull said the shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 44th Street in Sacramento. Turnbull said a man in his late 20s to early 30s drove up to a residence, exited the passenger side and approached the victim with a gun in his hand.

“He fired several shots and fled the scene,” Turnbull said. “There is no motive at this time and there is no indication that it is gang-related.”

Turnbull said Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.

Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @JesserPea

