September 19, 2016 6:10 PM

Firefighters try to recover body near Discovery Park

By Hudson Sangree

hsangree@sacbee.com

Firefighters were attempting to recover a body spotted in a canal near the Discovery Park boat launch on Monday afternoon.

A video posted on the Sacramento Fire Department’s Twitter account shortly after 5 p.m. shows firefighters lowering an inflatable boat down a steep embankment. Discovery Park is at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers in the city of Sacramento.

“Difficult access for crews near Discovery Park boat ramp. Body recovery efforts continue, no details on victim,” a department public information officer wrote on Twitter.

Hudson Sangree: 916-321-1191, @hudson_sangree

Tough access hinders recovery of body at Discovery Park

Emergency crews from Sacramento Fire Department had to contend with tough access as they tried to recover a body at Discovery Park at the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers on Monday, Sept. 19, 2016.

Sacramento Fire Department

