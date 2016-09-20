Military spy plane crashes in Sutter County

A military spy plane crashed Tuesday morning in Sutter County, according to the Air Force.
The Air Force confirmed that a crash had occurred of a U-2 airplane. The Federal Aviation Administration referred all calls for information to Beale Air Force Base, which is about 8 miles east of Marysville.
The Air Force confirmed that both pilots ejected.
The U-2, made famous during the Cold War when aviator Francis Gary Powers crashed and was taken prisoner, is a single-engine, high-altitude reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft used in support of U.S. and allied forces. The U-2 provides imagery and electronic measurements, according to the Air Force.
Beale is also home to the Global Hawk, an unarmed reconnaissance drone that is controlled from the Yuba County base and flies thousands of miles over terrorist-infested countries to pinpoint human targets for armed Predator and Reaper drones, and then returns to Beale.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
