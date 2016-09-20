Surveillance video reveals details from Sacramento police shooting of Joseph Mann

Surveillance video obtained Tuesday by The Sacramento Bee shows a mentally ill man running from Sacramento police officers, then stopping to gesture at them before they shot him dead in July.
The Bee obtained the security camera video hours before City Council members were expected to view footage of Joseph Mann’s death in a closed session Tuesday night. The video obtained by The Bee is likely one piece of the investigation materials that Council members plan to review, according to a City Hall source.
Members of the Sacramento City Council made an unprecedented request to see video of the police killing before the District Attorney’s Office completes its investigation of the incident.
Mann’s family says he was mentally ill and that police acted improperly by failing to de-escalate the situation. The family has asked for weeks to see video of the shooting but have not been granted access by city officials.
Joseph Mann, 50, was armed with a knife and showing erratic behavior in the 15 minutes before he was shot by officers, according to witnesses. While one witness told a dispatcher he thought Mann had a gun, police have never confirmed finding one and no other witnesses reported seeing a gun.
Witnesses said they called police after seeing Mann urinate on himself and punch at an imaginary keyboard. He also had a knife that witnesses described as similar in size to a steak or bowie knife and was tossing it in the air, catching it by the handle.
When police arrived, a single cruiser began following Mann as he made his way off the side street and onto Del Paso Boulevard.
Police were yelling at Mann to drop the knife, and Mann was yelling threats back at the officers, according to witnesses.
Mann then ran across Del Paso Boulevard, performing karate-type moves. More police arrived on the scene, and Mann ran towards an “officer’s vehicle with a knife held above his head,” according to a police department press release.
“The subject turned back towards them, armed with a knife. Fearing for their lives and the safety of the community, two officers discharged their firearms striking the man multiple times,” according to the police press release.
In a separate Regional Transit video obtained through a Public Records Act request, at least 12 shots can be heard. The video was taken from cameras on an RT light-rail train stopped on Del Paso Boulevard yards from where the incident took place.
Police spokesman Matt McPhail said the department’s “use of force policy is in line with state law.” He said the policy “says officers can use force, a reasonable amount of force, and the term reasonable is based on circumstance ... to effect an arrest, prevent the escape of a suspect and to overcome the resistance of a suspect.”
The Mann family has filed both a federal civil rights lawsuit and a claim against the city charging that officers “confronted and aggressively pursued” Mann when they should have worked to calm the situation, according to attorney John Burris.
“It means a lot because ... it shows that this police department needs to be changed in the way we police our communities,” said Robert Mann, Joseph Mann’s brother, in response to The Bee obtaining the new surveillance video.
Burris in early August released a different bystander video of the shooting that shows multiple police vehicles following Mann before he stops on the sidewalk in front of a wall. Moments later, police in the street can be heard firing multiple times, then rushing to Mann where he lays on the ground, but action in the footage was less clear than in the surveillance video obtained by The Bee.
Burris said the earlier video showed that police used increasingly aggressive tactics.
“You can’t create a confrontation and shoot your way out of it and call it justified,” said Burris. “This is a mentally-ill person ... The thing you don’t do is create a confrontation. You de-escalate.”
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
