Protesters take to North Sacramento streets over police killings

A growing crowd of about 80 people gathered Wednesday night at the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way in Old North Sacramento to protest the killing of Joseph Mann by Sacramento police in July and other officer-involved shootings of black men.
Police and surveillance videos were made public this week that showed Mann, who was mentally ill and armed with a knife, running from officers and yelling at them before two patrolmen killed him in a barrage of gunfire.
The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter organized Wednesday night’s protest, which was rowdy but peaceful as of 8 p.m. with protesters waving signs at passing cars and chanting slogans such as “Whose streets? Our streets!”
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
Comments