Crime - Sacto 911

September 21, 2016 8:08 PM

Protesters take to North Sacramento streets over police killings

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

A growing crowd of about 80 people gathered Wednesday night at the corner of Del Paso Boulevard and Arden Way in Old North Sacramento to protest the killing of Joseph Mann by Sacramento police in July and other officer-involved shootings of black men.

Police and surveillance videos were made public this week that showed Mann, who was mentally ill and armed with a knife, running from officers and yelling at them before two patrolmen killed him in a barrage of gunfire.

The Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter organized Wednesday night’s protest, which was rowdy but peaceful as of 8 p.m. with protesters waving signs at passing cars and chanting slogans such as “Whose streets? Our streets!”

Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Council members react to released footage of police shooting of Joseph Mann

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos