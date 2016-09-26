Pie-tossing activist prepares to sue Mayor Kevin Johnson

The activist who hit Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson in the face with a coconut cream pie last week is preparing to file a civil lawsuit against Johnson, who immediately tackled and hit the pie-thrower in the scuffle.
Sean Thompson, 32, is expected to file a civil lawsuit claiming a civil rights violation and battery at the hands of the mayor, according to his attorney, Claire White. She said details of the civil suit would be made public at a press conference in Vallejo later today.
The suit stems from an incident that occurred Wednesday when Thompson approached Johnson from behind during a charity dinner outside Sacramento Charter High School and smashed a pie in his face.
Johnson responded to the surprise attack by hitting Thompson at least once in the face, according to witnesses and photos provided to The Sacramento Bee. Thompson was briefly hospitalized before he was taken to jail. He said in a jailhouse interview on Thursday that he had nine stitches around his left eye.
Appearing Monday at the official unveiling of artwork outside the new Golden 1 Center downtown, Johnson said he did nothing wrong when he punched Thompson. “When somebody comes up from behind you and slugs you – and in my case you didn’t know what it was at the time, and thought it was a punch – you have a right to defend yourself,” he said.
Thompson is a former Occupy protester who served two years in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Casa Roble High School in Orangevale. He said his action was a protest to hold the mayor and other politicians accountable for what he sees as a failure to address issues like homelessness.
“My message is that the City Council and the mayor and other members of local government have a duty to serve its citizens, even the poor and even the uneducated, and I feel like they have been doing a substandard job,” he said on Saturday, a day after being released from jail.
Thompson was being held on $100,000 bail for a felony charge of assaulting a public official and a misdemeanor charge of battery on school property before being bailed out on Friday night by local bondswoman Marilyn Young of Knotty Girls Bail Bonds. Young said she decided to pool her own money and that of other supporters to pay for Thompson’s release because she appreciated his stand for free speech.
“I can’t really say I’m pro-people throwing pie, but I’m pro-people standing up for what they believe in,’ she told the Bee on Saturday. “I understand people have a better chance fighting their case if they are out.”
Thompson will return to court Tuesday and ask for bail to be lowered, said White.
Johnson said Monday that it was ironic Thompson chose to launch his pie at the “Seeds of Hope” dinner at Sacramento Charter High School in Oak Park, which was converted by Johnson’s St. Hope organization from a neighborhood public school to a charter school serving a largely African American student body. Students were acting as servers at the fundraising dinner, and Johnson said leftover food was donated to the homeless.
“It was about social justice,” he said.
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa. The Bee’s Tony Bizjak contributed to this report.
