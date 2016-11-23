Sacramento police apprehend suspect in robbery of 81-year-old woman

A Sacramento man suspected of robbing an 81-year-old woman in her home was arrested Tuesday.
The woman was able to flee from her house in the 7400 block of Hainesport Way about 2:45 p.m. and get help from a neighbor. That set up a search by Sacramento police officers for an armed home invasion robber.
A police helicopter crew, two police dogs and handlers and responding officers in patrol cars were dispatched to the neighborhood near Power Inn and Elder Creek roads. While searching the backyard of a home, a police dog found and helped apprehend Justin Christoff, 21, of Sacramento.
A search of the area also turned up property stolen from the woman’s home and the gun believed to have been used in the robbery.
Christoff was booked into the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, crime against the elderly and resisting officers.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments