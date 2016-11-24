Crime - Sacto 911

November 24, 2016 1:48 PM

Coroner identifies Antelope woman shot dead the night before Thanksgiving

By Kevin Yamamura

The woman shot dead in front of her Antelope home after parking her car the night before Thanksgiving was identified as Jessica Chavez, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 4200 block of Hartlepool Way, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived to the scene after dispatchers received several 911 calls of gunshots in the area.

Chavez, 28, was found in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. Despite life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Detectives believe that the suspect approached and shot her just after she got out of her car, which she parked on the street. A dark-colored sedan fled the scene, according to witnesses.

The shooting was not believed to be a random act, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Detectives have asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-HELP. Tips can also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or 916-874-TIPS (8477).

