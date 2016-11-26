Suspect in Carmichael officer-involved shooting identified as West Sacramento teen

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect who repeatedly stabbed himself in the neck before being shot at by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy as 17-year-old Logan Ron Augustine of West Sacramento.
The incident happened about 1:50 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at a Carmichael 7-Eleven near Marconi and Walnut avenues. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a person they believed to be Augustine, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, a department spokesman.
Turnbull said Augustine was belligerent and talked about his hatred for police.
“The suspect stated he wanted to talk to cops, but that they should dispatch a really big cop,” according to a department news release.
When deputies arrived, officers saw Augustine run down an aisle. He told deputies he had a gun and was seen with a knife in his hand, Turnbull said Thursday.
Augustine began to stab himself in the neck, hitting an artery and causing him to bleed profusely, Turnbull said. Deputies fired a rubber bullet in an attempt to disable Augustine, but were unsuccessful.
Augustine remained armed and became more agitated. Turnbull said an officer at the scene, fearing for his life, fired a single bullet toward the Augustine, though it was unclear if it had hit the teen.
Augustine was bleeding heavily and fell to the ground, where deputies were able to take him into custody and begin providing medical aid, Turnbull said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Both a knife and a handgun were found at the scene of the incident, which is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting, authorities said. The deputy who fired his weapon is a 27-year veteran with the department, Turnbull said.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
Comments