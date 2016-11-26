Shooting leaves young woman dead in Antelope area

Homicide detectives are trying to determine if a Saturday morning shooting that left an 18-year-old woman bleeding to death on an Antelope-area street was accidental.
Just before 11:45 a.m. someone called 911 to report there was a woman bleeding in the 3300 block of Langley Way, in a residential area.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found an 18-year-old woman laying in the road. She had a gunshot wound to her upper torso, investigators say. Efforts to keep her alive failed, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Sgt. Tony Turnbull said the victim had been sitting in a parked vehicle with two men when a gun went off. It’s not yet clear if the shooting was intentional, or if the gun went off accidentally, he said.
No names or other details have been released.
