November 26, 2016 2:14 PM

Shooting leaves young woman dead in Antelope area

By Ryan Sabalow

rsabalow@sacbee.com

Homicide detectives are trying to determine if a Saturday morning shooting that left an 18-year-old woman bleeding to death on an Antelope-area street was accidental.

Just before 11:45 a.m. someone called 911 to report there was a woman bleeding in the 3300 block of Langley Way, in a residential area.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded and found an 18-year-old woman laying in the road. She had a gunshot wound to her upper torso, investigators say. Efforts to keep her alive failed, and she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull said the victim had been sitting in a parked vehicle with two men when a gun went off. It’s not yet clear if the shooting was intentional, or if the gun went off accidentally, he said.

No names or other details have been released.

Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow

