Search resumes for Yuba City couple still missing after cold night in Sierra

The search for a Yuba City couple continued Monday in snowy El Dorado County where overnight temperatures dipped below freezing.
Rory and Susan Holloter sent a text message about 12:40 p.m. Sunday saying they were stuck in the snow. The couple were last seen about 9 a.m. Saturday.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s officials searched until nightfall on Sunday for the Holloters near Ice House and Wentworth roads, a wooded area between Loon Lake and Union Valley Reservoir. Deputies were assisted by California Highway Patrol aircraft.
They were driving a white Dodge truck when they apparently became stranded in the snow.
