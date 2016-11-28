Crime - Sacto 911

November 28, 2016 7:07 AM

Search resumes for Yuba City couple still missing after cold night in Sierra

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The search for a Yuba City couple continued Monday in snowy El Dorado County where overnight temperatures dipped below freezing.

Rory and Susan Holloter sent a text message about 12:40 p.m. Sunday saying they were stuck in the snow. The couple were last seen about 9 a.m. Saturday.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s officials searched until nightfall on Sunday for the Holloters near Ice House and Wentworth roads, a wooded area between Loon Lake and Union Valley Reservoir. Deputies were assisted by California Highway Patrol aircraft.

They were driving a white Dodge truck when they apparently became stranded in the snow.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos