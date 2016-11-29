Husband of Sherri Papini says she is emaciated and calls gossip ‘sub human behavior’

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found Pause

0:37 Watch: Cows escape from trailer, huddle behind North Highlands apartment

1:21 Missing Yuba City mother arrives at command post to waiting family

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

4:02 Video: Joseph Duran's mysterious death