Crime - Sacto 911

November 29, 2016 10:50 AM

Stockton woman arrested for allegedly tossing hot grease on officers, police dog

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Stockton officers say they had hot grease tossed on them and their police dog as a Taser was deployed on a woman Monday night.

Officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of Montgomery Avenue about 11 p.m. Monday where Elsarie Deloney was reported to be trying to set the kitchen on fire with a pot of grease.

When officers entered the kitchen, the pot of grease was smoking hot. As she held the pot, officers tried to speak to her to calm the situation.

When talk failed to remedy the standoff, an officer deployed the Taser as Deloney allegedly threw hot grease on officers and the police dog.

Neither the officers nor the police dog were badly injured. Deloney, 46, was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, assault on a police dog and resisting arrest.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos