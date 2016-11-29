Stockton woman arrested for allegedly tossing hot grease on officers, police dog

Stockton officers say they had hot grease tossed on them and their police dog as a Taser was deployed on a woman Monday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of Montgomery Avenue about 11 p.m. Monday where Elsarie Deloney was reported to be trying to set the kitchen on fire with a pot of grease.
When officers entered the kitchen, the pot of grease was smoking hot. As she held the pot, officers tried to speak to her to calm the situation.
When talk failed to remedy the standoff, an officer deployed the Taser as Deloney allegedly threw hot grease on officers and the police dog.
Neither the officers nor the police dog were badly injured. Deloney, 46, was arrested on suspicion of assault on an officer, assault on a police dog and resisting arrest.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments