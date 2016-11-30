Coroner’s Office: Self-inflicted knife wounds and/or deputy’s gunshot could have killed teen

The teen who stabbed himself and drew fire from a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy at a Carmichael convenience store last week died from both self-inflicted knife wounds and a gunshot wound.
However, a preliminary investigation by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office cannot say which injuries – the gunshot or self-inflicted knife wounds – actually caused the death of 17-year-old Logan Ron Augustine of West Sacramento.
The incident happened about 1:50 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the 7-Eleven near Marconi and Walnut avenues. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call from a person believed to be Augustine, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, a department spokesman.
Turnbull said Augustine was belligerent and talked about his hatred for police.
When deputies arrived, officers saw Augustine run down an aisle. He told deputies he had a gun and was seen with a knife in his hand.
Augustine began to stab himself in the neck, hitting an artery and causing him to bleed profusely, Turnbull said. Deputies fired a rubber bullet in an attempt to disable Augustine, but were unsuccessful.
Augustine remained armed and became more agitated. Turnbull said an officer at the scene, fearing for his life, fired a single bullet toward Augustine.
Turnbull said it was unclear whether it hit the teen. However, Sacramento County Coroner Kimberly Gin confirmed Tuesday that Augustine suffered a gunshot wound to his side.
Augustine was bleeding heavily and fell to the ground, where deputies were able to take him into custody and begin providing medical aid, Turnbull said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Both a knife and a handgun were found at the scene of the incident, which is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting. The deputy who fired his weapon is a 27-year veteran with the department.
