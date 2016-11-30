Coroner’s Office: Self-inflicted knife wounds and/or deputy’s gunshot could have killed teen

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered' Pause

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:21 Missing Yuba City mother arrives at command post to waiting family

1:39 Family of missing Yuba City couple relieved to hear they are found

1:10 Fatal shooting of boy in quiet North Natomas neighborhood is "shocking," resident says

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

1:12 LAPD officers start 420-mile run from Los Angeles to Sacramento in full uniform

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento