Young woman killed on Tortola Way was in home with family when shots were fired

3:06 Watch sheriff's press conference on Sherri Papini kidnapping case Pause

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

6:18 Shasta County sheriff press conference on Sherri Papini abduction

1:22 Sherri Papini's sister shares family's grief

1:57 Asian residents of south Sacramento describe wave of robberies

1:04 Watch Sacramento officers try to run over Joseph Mann before shooting him

1:18 Fatal shooting in Greenhaven area of Sacramento

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann