Young woman killed on Tortola Way was in home with family when shots were fired

The woman who was shot and killed Thursday evening in her south Sacramento home was with her husband and two children when shots were fired into the house.
The dead woman was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Ariyana Jones.
Sacramento police spokeswoman Officer Traci Trapani said a call was received at 7:37 p.m. from someone inside a home in the 6700 block of Tortola Way, north of 53rd Avenue, reporting that multiple shots and been fired into the residence and one of the occupants had been struck.
Officers found Jones with gunshot wounds and administered CPR until the Sacramento Fire Department arrived and brought her to a hospital, where she died.
Trapani said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the home. She said it has not been determined whether the shots were fired from a vehicle or by someone on foot.
Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call Police Department’s dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments