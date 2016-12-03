Crime - Sacto 911

December 3, 2016 7:59 AM

One man killed, another wounded in North Sacramento early-morning shooting

By Brian Blomster

bblomster@sacbee.com

One man was shot to death and another wounded in early-morning violence Saturday in North Sacramento.

Sacramento police report that preliminary information indicates the victims were seated inside a parked vehicle on the 100 block of Redondo Avenue at abut 2 a.m. when an armed man shot at them several times, killing one person and leaving the other with wounds that don’t threaten his life. The assailant then fled on foot.

Responding officers tried to revive the mortally wounded victim who was pronounced dead at the scene after Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived. The other victim was treated at the scene.

The identity of the dead man will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, a written police report states.

Investigators have made no arrests and have not established the assailant’s identity or motive.

Sacramento police ask that witnesses or anyone with information about the incident contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-4357 (HELP), or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

