Detectives continue search for killer of 15-year-old El Camino High sophomore

The investigation into the killing of an El Camino Fundamental High School student continues as Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives search for suspects in the stabbing of the 15-year-old a month ago.
A Mass was celebrated Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sacramento for El Camino High sophomore Raul Guerra.
Guerra, identified by the name Raul Fischer Rodriguez on the county coroner’s website, died Nov. 21 after being on life support at a hospital. His death occurred after he was stabbed during a large fight in an Arden Arcade parking lot Nov. 12.
Deputies were called that night about a small group in the parking lot in the 1700 block of Bell Street. The group that included Guerra had a car and were reportedly driving it in circles at a high rate of speed, doing “doughnuts” with the vehicle, the caller said.
About 15 minutes later, at 9 p.m., deputies responded to another call, this time reporting a fight in the same area. When deputies got to the scene, one group involved in the fight had fled on foot.
Three of those who had been part of the group performing doughnuts in the parking lot and playing loud music were found stabbed. The three who were injured included Guerra and two people related to him, according to the sheriff’s department.
All three went to the hospital, but the teen, who was stabbed in the chest, was the most seriously hurt.
Sgt. Tony Turnbull said that the incident involved about five or six in Guerra’s group and 10 or more in the group that included the assailant or assailants.
“The suspect group was having an organized gathering nearby and they took exception to the doughnuts and the loud music,” Turnbull said. “Words were exchanged over a period of about 20 minutes. At some point the groups came together and it turned into a fight.”
The two not seriously injured in the fight have been released from the hospital, Turnbull said.
Detectives continue to follow-up on leads, he said. A gofundme page has been created to help pay for Guerra’s funeral expenses.
