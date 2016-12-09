Bicyclist struck, killed on Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle early Friday in the Gardenland neighborhood of Sacramento.
Sacramento police responded to Northgate Boulevard and Bridgeford Drive about 5:30 a.m. and found the bicyclist dead at the scene of the hit-and-run crash.
The major-collision investigation unit responded. The bicyclist was crossing Northgate when he was struck by the vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man on the bike fled, but later returned.
No arrests have been made and the bicyclist has not been identified.
