Reports of screaming woman lead to attempted-murder arrest by Auburn police

Auburn police arrested a man and jailed him on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, authorities announced Saturday morning.
Shane Bradley, 18, is being held in the Placer County Jail. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he faces counts of kidnapping, domestic violence and making criminal threats, an Auburn Police Department news release states.
On Friday, officers responding to reports of a woman screaming in the area of Placerado Avenue found the alleged victim, who they believe had been held in a car against her will and driven to a remote area where she was choked. Police subsequently arrested Bradley.
Bradley is being held without bail.
