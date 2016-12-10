Crime - Sacto 911

December 10, 2016 8:12 AM

Reports of screaming woman lead to attempted-murder arrest by Auburn police

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Brian Blomster

bblomster@sacbee.com

Auburn police arrested a man and jailed him on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, authorities announced Saturday morning.

Shane Bradley, 18, is being held in the Placer County Jail. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he faces counts of kidnapping, domestic violence and making criminal threats, an Auburn Police Department news release states.

On Friday, officers responding to reports of a woman screaming in the area of Placerado Avenue found the alleged victim, who they believe had been held in a car against her will and driven to a remote area where she was choked. Police subsequently arrested Bradley.

Bradley is being held without bail.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos