Investigate suspected wrong-doing in Sacramento County by joining this group

Interested citizens are invited to apply to be a member of the next Sacramento County grand jury, an opportunity to serve the community on thought-provoking, serious issues.
The group investigates districts, public officials and city and county government before producing a final report.
“The Sacramento County Grand Jury is in its recruitment phase,” said Grand Jury Coordinator Becky Castaneda. “Interested individuals can go to our website at Sacgrandjury.org to download an application.”
Castaneda calls a stint on the grand jury the best hands-on civics lesson around.
Jurors who are selected serve for a one-year period that begins July 1. They work 25 to 35 hours a week for nominal pay of $30 a day.
The panel is advised by a Sacramento Superior Court judge and has authority to investigate public officials and look into tips from fellow citizens. The grand jury has the authority to issue criminal indictments in coordination with the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.
To serve, a candidate must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of the county and be at least 18 years old. People currently serving on a trial jury are not eligible. Interested individuals can apply by mail by sending a letter of interest to Sacramento County Grand Jury, 720 Ninth St., Room 611, Sacramento, 95814.
Potential candidates must undergo a criminal background check and file a statement of economic interest. More application information and a questionnaire to be returned is available at sacgrandjury.org.
