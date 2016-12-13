Man shot in head in broad daylight at Arden Arcade gas station dies at hospital

A man shot in the head Monday afternoon at a gas station in Arden Arcade has died from his injuries.
The man in his early 20s was found about 3:50 p.m. Monday bleeding from the head at the Beacon gas station in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies learned that the man came to the gas station with a friend. Witnesses also told deputies that they heard one gunshot and then saw a driver in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle or truck flee from the scene.
Deputies attempted life-saving measures before the wounded man, who was still breathing and had a faint pulse, was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. Monday.
There was no known motive for the killing late Monday night, according to sheriff’s department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. Detectives were immediately called to the scene to began their investigation.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the man identity.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments