Handcuffed suspect back in custody after jumping from moving police car

An 18-year-old man arrested for multiple warrants added to his alleged offenses when he jumped, handcuffed, from a moving police car Monday afternoon.
A Sacramento police officer was transporting Mekhi Williams of Elk Grove in an unmarked police vehicle about 4:45 p.m. after taking him into custody on warrants for offenses including robbery and having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
Officer Matthew McPhail, Sacramento police spokesman, said Williams was handcuffed with his hands behind his back and seat-belted in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Williams was able to move his hands to his side and unfasten the seat belt, McPhail said. As the vehicle exited Interstate 5 at the J Street off-ramp, Williams opened the door of the vehicle and jumped out onto the roadway.
The vehicle was traveling about 10 mph as it entered the off-ramp, McPhail said, and the officer was able to quickly stop the car and apprehend Williams after a brief scuffle. Both the officer and Williams suffered scrapes and scratches. Williams was booked for the outstanding warrants and on suspicion of resisting an officer.
McPhail said it is not unusual for an officer to transport a suspect in an unmarked police car, but the vehicles lack security features common in patrol cars, such as a barrier between the back and front seats, and doors with inside handles removed. It is considered safer in such cases to place a suspect in the front seat, rather than in the back seat where a suspect might attack an officer from behind, McPhail said.
