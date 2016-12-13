Handcuffed suspect back in custody after jumping from moving police car

2:00 Watch the awkward ceremony involving Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and Mayor Kevin Johnson Pause

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:36 Activists protest Trump presidency at the Capitol

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

0:47 Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

3:49 San Joaquin Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

0:27 Colombia plane crash: Injured victims carried away from site