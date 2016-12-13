Twins convicted in 2014 deaths of father, daughter

The identical twin brothers who killed a father and his teenage daughter in a deadly collision while fleeing authorities on Antelope Road in 2014 could face life in prison after they were convicted Monday of murder in the deaths.
Placer Superior Court jurors found brothers Roman and Ruslan Glukhoy, 21, guilty of killing 14-year-old Anahi Tovar and Jose Barriga-Tovar, 35, of Sacramento after two months of testimony in two separate trials.
Ruslan Glukhoy was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder, along with burglary, felony evading and special allegations that the murder occurred during the commission of a felony and involved multiple victims. He is expected to serve the rest of his days in state prison following the twins’ Jan. 20 sentencing.
Authorities estimated the pickup truck reached speeds of more than 100 mph before exiting Antelope Road and crashing into the Tovars’ small sedan.
Brother Roman Glukhoy was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the fatal wreck. He faces 30 years to life in state prison for his crimes at the scheduled January sentencing before Placer Superior Court Judge Coleen Nichols.
The Tovars were in the family Kia the morning of April 2, 2014. Barriga-Tovar was driving his daughter to a friend’s home where she and her friend often met to take the bus to nearby Cooley Middle School.
The Glukhoys’ stolen truck sped along Interstate 80, then onto Antelope Road where it plowed into the Tovars as they turned from Antelope Road onto Antelope North Road, Placer County District Attorney’s prosecutors said. The Tovars died at the scene.
Wife and mother Anahi Corona-Tovar told the Bee then that she learned of the crash from a late-morning Spanish-language newscast.
“I was watching the 11 a.m. Spanish news on TV when I heard there had been a car crash, and then I realized it was them,” she said.
Authorities estimated the pickup truck had reached speeds of more than 100 mph before exiting Antelope Road and crashing into the Tovars’ small sedan.
It was the final, fatal act in a spree that started in south Auburn with the Glukhoys, then 19, and a friend, Yuriy Merkushev, taking off in a BMW after a car burglary. Roman was behind the wheel, Placer County prosecutors said, when the three crashed the BMW at a Loomis offramp. Merkushev fled the wreckage but was quickly captured by Auburn police and arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The Glukhoy brothers escaped, taking a pickup from a nearby home. This time, Ruslan was behind the wheel leading peace officers on a high-speed dash from Loomis to Antelope Road before running a red light and crashing into the Tovars.
Darrell Smith: 916-321-1040, @dvaughnsmith
Comments