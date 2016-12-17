Sacramento house fire leaves two dead, one firefighter injured

0:16 Last pitch seals River Cats' PCL victory over Fresno Pause

0:51 Jerry Brown: 'We will persevere' on climate change action

1:03 Two teens die in Placer County head-on crash

0:31 One dead after high-speed police chase leads to crash in Folsom

1:26 Brian Louie sworn in as Sacramento's interim police chief

0:51 Few clues in shooting of man at Arden gas station

0:37 Homicide of Rocklin girl investigated

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'