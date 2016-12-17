Crime - Sacto 911

December 17, 2016 9:14 AM

Sacramento house fire leaves two dead, one firefighter injured

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in a house fire in the Parkway neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Crews arrived at the home, located at 190 Creekside Circle near Brookfield Drive, at around 12:10 a.m., said Chris Harvey, a department spokesman.

The victims who died in the fire were described as a 76-year-old female and an 87-year-old male.

The firefighter who was injured suffered minor burns and was sent to the hospital where he was treated and released, Harvey said.

Harvey said that the fire was confined to the single home, but could not say where the fire originated or which areas of the home were affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Harvey said

The identities of the two victims will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos