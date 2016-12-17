Sacramento house fire leaves two dead, one firefighter injured

Two people were killed and a firefighter was injured in a house fire in the Parkway neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Crews arrived at the home, located at 190 Creekside Circle near Brookfield Drive, at around 12:10 a.m., said Chris Harvey, a department spokesman.
The victims who died in the fire were described as a 76-year-old female and an 87-year-old male.
The firefighter who was injured suffered minor burns and was sent to the hospital where he was treated and released, Harvey said.
Harvey said that the fire was confined to the single home, but could not say where the fire originated or which areas of the home were affected.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Harvey said
The identities of the two victims will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
