Davis man arrested in connection to reported kidnapping attempt of 12-year-old girl

The Davis Police Department has arrested a Davis resident in connection to a reported kidnapping attempt of a 12-year-old girl, according to a department press release.
Sander Ian Findlay, 27, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. Friday on D Street near 4th Street in Davis on false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping charges, according to a Yolo County Jail employee.
The reported kidnapping attempt occurred around 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Oceano Way and Arena Drive in Davis. The victim, who was identified as a junior high school student, told authorities she was walking home from school when a man jumped out from behind a fence and grabbed her by the wrist.
She told officers that she was able to pull away, running to hide behind nearby bushes where she telephoned her father. The suspect was seen running south on Oceano Way. He was described as white man, about 25 years old and about 6 feet 2 inches tall. Police said he was wearing a black mask, black gloves, a black jacket, black pants and gray shoes.
The girl was not injured, according to police.
Findlay was arrested after officers conducted an investigation into the reported attempt and executed a search warrant, according to the press release. He is being held at the Yolo County Jail.
Sacramento Superior Court records show Findlay was charged with driving under the influence in October 2015 in which he pleaded no contest. He is scheduled to appear at the Yolo County Superior Court on Dec. 21 at 1:30 p.m., according to the jail employee.
