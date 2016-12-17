Police reopen 65th Street after disabling pipe bomb

Sacramento police have reopened a closed portion of 65th Street after having “rendered safe” a pipe bomb that was left after a hit-and-run accident.
Police had told businesses on the block the street between Broadway and 4th Avenue to close as a precautionary measure, said Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a department spokesman. Once they dealt with the bomb, the businesses were told it was safe to reopen.
Police came across an object that appeared to be a pipe bomb when they responded to a hit-and-run accident at 1:15 pm Saturday, Heinlein said. The suspected pipe bomb was among some objects that came off the vehicle that hit another vehicle and fled.
The person in the hit vehicle received minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital and released, Heinlein said.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee
