Woman who died in police pursuit in Folsom is identified by coroner

The driver who fled from deputies at speeds up to 100 mph before she crashed into a building in old town Folsom last week has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office.
The coroner’s website identifies her as Alicia French, 20, of Fair Oaks.
The pursuit of the stolen vehicle driven by French began just before 3 a.m. Thursday in Arden Arcade, near Darwin Street and Red Robin Lane, when a deputy ran a license plate on the car and the plate came back as being stolen.
The deputy tried to get French to pull over but she immediately sped away. The chase eventually led to Madison Avenue where French drove eastbound at speeds up to 100 mph, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull. Officers ahead placed a spike strip in the roadway and the speeding car ran over it, puncturing a tire.
French continued to travel down Madison Avenue and over the Rainbow Bridge into the older part of Folsom. On a sweeping turn just over the bridge French was unable to maintain control of the vehicle.
The car then crashed a hair salon on Sutter Street. French was pronounced dead at the scene.
Turnbull said that the car that French was driving, not just the license plate, was reported stolen Dec. 9 in Sacramento.
