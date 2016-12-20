Crime - Sacto 911

December 20, 2016 10:05 AM

Suspect sought in Watt Avenue gas station attack on 85-year-old man who later died

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Sacramento sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect they believe beat an elderly man at a gas station on Watt Avenue.

The man, Lawrence Wayne Windham, 85, of Sacramento later died at home. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating his death to determine cause.

Deputies went to the AM/PM gas station, 3921 Watt Ave., near Auburn Boulevard about 1 p.m. Dec. 12 after dispatchers were told that a man needed medical attention. The caller said the injured man needed treatment after being assaulted near the gas pumps.

Deputies found Windham with facial injuries at the gas station. He refused medical attention, telling deputies he was already heading to the doctor before he was assaulted.

Later that night, while at home, Windham complained of discomfort and died at his residence.

An investigation revealed that Windham pulled up to a gas pump very close to the vehicle of the man who is suspected of hitting him. Windham pumped his gas and was later confronted by the young man.

The man then struck Windham more than once in the face, causing traumatic injury, according to a sheriff’s department news release. Sheriff’s officials, while unsure of the attacker’s race, described him as a man in his mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with bushy black hair, a mustache and a beard.

He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt. A female passenger was in the suspect’s light-colored, four-door sedan.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

