Crime - Sacto 911

December 21, 2016 9:08 AM

Coroner identifies woman fatally struck on I-5 near airport

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the driver who was fatally struck Wednesday morning after a collision on Interstate 5 near Highway 99 as 22-year-old Telia Roberts.

Chad Hertzell, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol, said she was driving a Ford Escape when she was in a crash involving two other vehicles, a Ford Mustang and a Honda Odyssey, at 6:21 a.m. near the Sacramento International Airport. The accident happened near the left southbound lane on Interstate 5.

Hertzell provided these details: The driver of the Mustang allowed her vehicle to be driven off the roadway to the right, where it drove over the dirt shoulder. The driver of the Mustang lost control of the vehicle and veered to the left. The Mustang struck the Odyssey and spun around, hitting the Escape. The Mustang continued veering left until it hit the center guard rail. The Honda veered out of control to the right, where it stalled in an area between Interstate 5 and Highway 99. The Escape stalled in the far left lane.

After the initial collision, an orange Volvo was traveling southbound on I-5 just north of the collision. Traffic ahead of the Volvo swerved to the right, trying to avoid the Escape. The driver of the Volvo swerved to the left while Roberts attempted to run from her car to the center divider. The Volvo struck Roberts, causing fatal injuries.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to the CHP.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Firefighters respond as blaze tears through north-area home

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos