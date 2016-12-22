Man convicted in slaying of Iraqi artist at Florin Road Home Depot

Jeffrey Michael Caylor was found guilty by a jury Wednesday of first-degree murder in the gunning down of a man in the parking lot of a Florin Road Home Depot in March 2014.
Kari Ann Hamilton, Caylor’s girlfriend and onetime business partner, was also convicted in Sacramento Superior Court of attempted murder and other charges. She was tried alongside him on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact in connection with the slaying of Iraqi artist Hassan Alawsi, 46, as well as for crimes.
Alawsi, 46, was shopping for paint supplies with his sister on March 16, 2014, heading for the parking lot about 7:40 p.m, prosecutors said. Alawsi studied art history at the University of Baghdad, then fled to Jordan with his family in 2001, resettling in Sacramento in 2007.
Jurors watched security camera footage showing what prosecutors say was Caylor’s borrowed Buick sedan slowly cruising the parking lot before pulling up beside Alawsi and someone opening fire.
Authorities said Caylor did not know Alawsi, but said Caylor had told relatives of his antipathy toward people of Middle Eastern descent because of a business dispute with a South Asian immigrant. Alawsi’s sister was wearing a hijab, a head covering worn by Muslim women.
Prosecuting Sacramento County Deputy District Attorney Donell Slivka argued during trial that Caylor had help, calling Hamilton’s young son to the stand during the trial to identify photos of the suspected murder weapon – a 9 mm Beretta pistol – found by authorities in Hamilton’s handbag and a box of shells found in her car.
Caylor and Hamilton were arrested March 17, 2014, in Butte County in a Honda authorities said was stolen during a Carmichael home-invasion robbery after Alawsi’s shooting.
Authorities found the Buick they believed was driven in the shooting at the home of Hamilton’s mother. On the stand, she recalled that family members had come across two live bullets and a spent round inside the car, but threw the rounds away with other trash.
Hamilton’s mother, however, had second thoughts. She testified that she went through the trash, collected the rounds and called police.
In addition to murder, the jury found Caylor guilty of attempted murder, assault with a firearm, robbery, burglary, vehicle theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Caylor is a one-time gang member whose criminal history includes attempted murder, attempted aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearms, according to court records in Kansas and Idaho. Caylor served nearly 10 years behind bars, and at his parole hearing said he’d made more than $80,000 per week dealing drugs.
Caylor faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release. Hamilton faces the possibility of 16 years in prison.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
