Woman shot Friday still critical; police seek 2 witnesses

The woman who was shot in the head Friday afternoon remains in critical condition, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.
Authorities received reports of gunfire at the 1200 block of Isabel Street, north of downtown near Richards Boulevard, at around 3 p.m.
When the first officer arrived to the scene, they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The car had crashed and was stopped onto a neighborhood lawn, located in a low-income housing project.
“She hit a pole and veered off the road,” Heinlein said. “The car came to rest on the lawn area.”
Police are looking two potential witnesses believed to have been in a car at the scene when the shooting occurred but fled immediately following the incident.
“We have no indication that they were involved with (the shooting) but more that they were trying to get away,” Heinlein said.
Homicide detectives were brought in to take over the investigation given the severity of the woman’s injuries, Heinlein said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to Heinlein.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
