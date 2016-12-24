Crime - Sacto 911

December 24, 2016 11:52 AM

Woman shot Friday still critical; police seek 2 witnesses

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

The woman who was shot in the head Friday afternoon remains in critical condition, according to Sgt. Bryce Heinlein, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Authorities received reports of gunfire at the 1200 block of Isabel Street, north of downtown near Richards Boulevard, at around 3 p.m.

When the first officer arrived to the scene, they found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The car had crashed and was stopped onto a neighborhood lawn, located in a low-income housing project.

“She hit a pole and veered off the road,” Heinlein said. “The car came to rest on the lawn area.”

Police are looking two potential witnesses believed to have been in a car at the scene when the shooting occurred but fled immediately following the incident.

“We have no indication that they were involved with (the shooting) but more that they were trying to get away,” Heinlein said.

Homicide detectives were brought in to take over the investigation given the severity of the woman’s injuries, Heinlein said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to Heinlein.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos