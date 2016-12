0:45 Flames seen from afar as Granite Bay home engulfed in fire Pause

1:12 Woman badly wounded in shooting near Richards Boulevard

2:04 Burglar caught on video coming through the ceiling of Folsom restaurant

2:39 Settlement in flashlight beating case by Sacramento deputy

0:29 Sacramento Fire crews busy rescuing stranded people, dogs from rising river water

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

1:18 See what's behind the police eyes in the sky

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'