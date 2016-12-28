Firefighters battle early morning blaze at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Firefighters battled an early morning blaze that burned at a Lake Tahoe ski resort early Wednesday.
The fire started at 3:02 a.m. at the Homewood Mountain Resort’s South Lodge, north of Tahoma, according to a North Tahoe Fire Protection District news release.
Firefighters from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to the blaze, seeing heavy fire coming from the building. Additional crews from the North Lake Fire Protection District, Truckee Fire Department and Squaw Valley Fire were called to help contain the two alarm fire.
No injuries were reported by 7:45 a.m. Crews remained at the scene by 9:53 a.m., foaming the building to contain the aftermath of the fire, according to a district news release.
“It’s been a difficult building due to the size and the volume and loading inside the structure,” said Battalion Chief Steve McNamara of the North Tahoe Fire Protection District.
The building primarily housed Homewood Mountain Resort administrative offices and a restaurant, according to Missy Frey, the resort’s marketing director. She said the two-story building was also used as a venue for special events and weddings. No one was in the building at the time of the fire, she said.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, according to Beth Kenna, a spokeswoman for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District. Kenna said the lodge, on Lake Tahoe’s west shore, was the only building affected by the blaze.
Highway 89 remained open while crews responded to the scene. Homewood Mountain Resort lift operations and the Tahoe Ski Bowl were closed, according to the news release.
“Homewood will be closed today due to the fire and efforts that are still underway by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District,” said Homewood’s General Manager, Kevin Mitchell, in a press release. “On behalf of our team, I would like to thank North Tahoe Fire and the other coordinating agencies that responded so quickly to the call.”
