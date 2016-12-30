Fire-resistant door helps Rocklin firefighters extinguish blaze

Thanks to an assist from a fire-resistant door protecting the living quarters of a Rocklin home, firefighters were able to confine a blazing fire to the garage.
Rocklin Fire Department firefighters responded 7 p.m. Thursday in the Springfield subdivision to find flames devouring a garage attached to a home. Two vehicles in the driveway were also burning.
Crews aggressively attacked the fire, extinguishing the blaze that was also stopped by the two-hour fire door between the garage and the interior of the house. Crews also searched the home and found nobody inside.
The fire remains under investigation.
