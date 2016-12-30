Crime - Sacto 911

December 30, 2016 9:20 AM

Oakland man wanted in Arden Arcade gas station shooting arrested

By Nashelly Chavez

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested an Oakland man wanted in connection with a fatal Dec. 12 gas station shooting believed to have resulted after a marijuana deal went bad.

Jonathan Jahquan Pierce, 19, was taken into custody Thursday night in Oakland on suspicion of murder. He is suspected of killing 23-year-old Patrick Lee Domingo the afternoon of Dec. 12.

The shooting was reported to officers about 3:50 p.m. that day, when deputies received a 911 call of a man who was bleeding from his head in the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue.

When they arrived, deputies found Domingo with a gunshot wound to his head at a Beacon gas station. They performed life-saving measures on Domingo, who was later taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Sheriff’s Department said Domingo was at the gas station with a friend. Witnesses said they heard a single gunshot and saw a dark colored sport-utility vehicle or truck leaving the scene.

Pierce is being held at the Sacramento County jail and is not eligible for bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Editor's Choice Videos