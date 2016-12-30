Crime - Sacto 911

December 30, 2016 12:17 PM

Man found shot to death inside home used to grow marijuana

By Nashelly Chavez

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday morning inside a home used to grow marijuana, said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, department spokesman.

The Sheriff’s Department said the man, who was found with a gunshot wound in a home in the 5500 block of Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road, appeared to have been dead for several hours.

“It was quite a while,” Turnbull said. “He was found by somebody that came to the residence and saw the body.”

The department received the call about 11:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot in the upper torso, Turnbull said.

He could not say how many marijuana plants were in the home or if any other drugs or weapons had been found by authorities.

Where the body was found was also not disclosed.

Rudy Garza, 26, said he lived across the street from the duplex where the body was found. He said that he hadn’t heard any gunshots Friday morning or the night before.

Garza said he had only seen a man in his 20s or 30s at the duplex since moving to the neighborhood a year ago.

“He appeared to be living alone,” Garza said. “I’ve never seen anybody else parked over there.”

The name of the man will be released and his time of death will be determined by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, officials said.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

