Sacramento Police: Man shot by burglars at his Meadowview home. Police find pot plants inside.

A man sought treatment at a South Sacramento hospital after he was shot at his Meadowview home, where police said they discovered a marijuana grow.
Sacramento police officers went the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center emergency room about 7 a.m. Saturday where the man had sought treatment for a wound. Officers determined that the man had been shot at his residence in the 1900 block of Expedition Way in the Meadowview neighborhood.
Officers said that the man arrived at his home to find it being burglarized. A burglar fired a weapon and struck the man, causing a non life-threatening gunshot injury.
When officers went to the man’s home they found that it was being used to grow marijuana. The department said it would follow up. Police did not release the injured man’s name.
