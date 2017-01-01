Shot fired on New Year’s Eve leads to arrest of probationer in South Land Park

A man is suspected of firing gunshots in South Land Park late Saturday night.
Sacramento police were initially told that a man was in possession of a firearm near a convenience store on 43rd Avenue near South Land Park Drive. Police believe he was causing some kind of disturbance.
He did not actually shoot the weapon at that time. However, by the time officers could respond to the scene, the man did fire the weapon about a half block away, according to police.
Officers found Jose Luis Reigoza-Ortega, 25, in the area and determined around 11 p.m. that he was the person at the store and that he might have shot off a weapon nearby. Officers searched him and a vehicle connected to Reigoza-Ortega but did not find the firearm.
However, police went to his nearby home on South Land Park Drive and found a firearm that officers believed was used earlier to negligently fire in the neighborhood.
Reigoza-Ortega was booked on suspicion of being a convicted person having a concealed firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, violating terms of probation and a half dozen other charges.
Police did not see any indication that there was damage to property or injury to a citizen as a result of shots being fired.
“For some reason, on New Year’s Eve, people think it is a good idea to discharge a weapon,” said police spokesman Officer Matthew McPhail. “Either they are indifferent or do not know that bullets do come down once they go up.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments