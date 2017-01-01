Crime - Sacto 911

January 1, 2017 3:37 PM

Man walks into MLK Jr. Boulevard fast-food restaurant with gunshot wounds, later dies

By Diana Lambert

Sacramento police detectives are investigating the death of a man who walked into a fast-food restaurant in the 5300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at 11:36 a.m. with gunshot wounds.

The police were called and were able to speak to the victim before he was taken to an area hospital, where he died a few hours later, said Officer Matthew McPhail, police spokesman.

The man’s name is not being released because family has not been notified, McPhail said.

Officers have determined that the shooting took place about a block away in the 5200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

No arrests have been made.

Diana Lambert: 916-321-1090, @dianalambert

