Victim shot dead in home containing marijuana is identified as Sacramento man

The name of a man whose body was found inside a home that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said was being used to grow marijuana has been released by the coroner’s office.
The coroner’s office identified the man on Monday as Jessie Orozco, 32, of Sacramento. Orozco was pronounced dead in a home in the 5500 block of Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road on Friday.
He appeared to have been dead for several hours when his body was discovered. Orozco was shot in his upper torso.
A sheriff’s spokesman said that a “marijuana cultivation operation” was found in the residence. The spokesman could not say how many marijuana plants were in the home or if any other drugs or weapons had been found by authorities.
