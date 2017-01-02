Crime - Sacto 911

January 2, 2017 12:48 PM

Victim shot dead in home containing marijuana is identified as Sacramento man

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The name of a man whose body was found inside a home that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said was being used to grow marijuana has been released by the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the man on Monday as Jessie Orozco, 32, of Sacramento. Orozco was pronounced dead in a home in the 5500 block of Enrico Boulevard near Fruitridge Road on Friday.

He appeared to have been dead for several hours when his body was discovered. Orozco was shot in his upper torso.

A sheriff’s spokesman said that a “marijuana cultivation operation” was found in the residence. The spokesman could not say how many marijuana plants were in the home or if any other drugs or weapons had been found by authorities.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Homicide investigation on Sacramento's Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Richard Chang
rchang@sacbee.com
@RichardYChang

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Denny Walsh
Federal Court
dwalsh@sacbee.com

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos